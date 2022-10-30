Ophelia opens up on playing a feminist mag publisher in 'Minx

MUMBAI: Ophelia Lovibond, who plays the character of a feminist magazine baron Joyce in the comedy series "Minx", opened up on the premise of the show.

"Minx" showcases the story of Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), a feminist, who in the 1970s, aspires to start her own magazine for women in Los Angeles.

Ophelia said in a statement: "'Minx' is about the unlikely pairing of two very different individuals, one of whom runs a pornography publishing house play, who's Doug and the other, who is a kind of well-meaning, but kind of pretentious feminist who wants to get a feminist magazine out there."

The series explores Joyce's unusual partnership with a low-rent publisher (played by Jake Johnson) who aims to revolutionise the publishing industry with the first-ever erotic magazine for women.

"'Minx' shows the two of them joining forces. And you see the consequences of that unlikely marriage of convenience. I honestly knew from the moment that I read the script I hadn't even finished the script. There were only a few pages in that I would be incredibly lucky to be a part of it," she added.

Sharing exciting insights about her character Joyce, Ophelia said: "I would describe Joyce as someone who has very particular ideals, and they don't always match up with what is achievable. I think the comedy of the show comes from the kind of chasm between her idea of what she wants and what she can make happen."

She added: "I hope the viewers relate to her sense of trying to help people. And she does go about it in the wrong way sometimes.

She's very strident, but that's because she's been done over by people, and she's kind of become jaded, and you see her learn to not allow that to kind of interrupt her faith in people. But I hope that they realise that she's trying to do a good thing, albeit in a bit of a clumsy way."

"Minx", created by Ellen Rapoport, is set to stream on OTT platform Lionsgate Play from November 4.