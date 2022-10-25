A perfect wedding gift: Dhoni to produce Harish Kalyan's next

CHENNAI: On Tuesday, Dhoni Entertainment officially announced that they will be foraying into movie production in Tamil. The production house that will have former Indian cricket skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni at the helm will bankroll a film directed by Ramesh Thamilmani. They had previously collaborated for Atharva, a graphic novel that had Dhoni as its face. The biggest update we have for you is that the maiden Tamil movie from Dhoni Entertainment will have Harish Kalyan in the lead role. "This could be the perfect wedding gift for Harish Kalyan as the actor is all set to tie the knot with Narmada Udayakumar on October 28," said a tinseltown source to DT Next. Harish Kalyan is a huge fan of cricket and an ardent follower of Sachin Tendulkar. "Priyanka Mohan who has Siren with Jayam Ravi and Captain Miller with Dhanush is in talks to play the heroine. However, it hasn't been confirmed yet. It will be after a couple of films that Dhoni Entertainment will be producing Thalapathy 70 while Vijay finishes his current commitments-- 68th film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, produced by Seven Screen Studio and 69th with Atlee, produced by AGS Entertainment," a source told DT Next.

"From the moment I read the concept written by Sakshi, I knew it was special. The concept was fresh and had all the potential to be a fun-filled family-entertainer. I am honoured and very grateful for this opportunity to develop this really fresh concept into a feature film story and to be directing the film as well," said Ramesh Thamilmani, the director in a statement.