‘My Deepavalis are about FDFS and spending time with pets’

CHENNAI: Pavithra Lakshmi’s house in the heart of the city is apparently a nice place to be for a perfect Deepavali celebration. You could watch multi-coloured rockets soaring from the neighbourhood and is brightly lit with serial lights at the entrance door of her house.

Coco, her pet, a Lhatese is one of the friendliest pets you can ever see and keeps everyone comfortable. “It has been quite a few years since I burnt or burst crackers. When I was a kid Deepavali was all about crackers, sweets and new dresses. Now, I make it a point to watch FDFS shows. Last year it was Superstar’s Annaatthe,” she begins.

The actress, who became a sensation with a cooking reality show in television tells us what changed when it comes to her Deepavali celebration.