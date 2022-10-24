Marvel drops 'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' trailer

NEW DELHI: The first trailer of Marvel's 'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' is finally out and shows Scott Lang and his crew transported to the Quantum Realm where they meet Marvel's next big baddie after Thanos.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the more than 2-minute long trailer shows Jonathan Majors playing the role Kang; however, this is the alternate version of that villain who will go on to become the big bad of Marvel's Multiverse Saga, including the upcoming 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty'

Jonathan has previously appeared as a character called He Who Remains in the Disney+ series 'Loki'.

Quantumania' centres on Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), who once again teams up with Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer).

Marvel newcomer Kathryn Newton plays Scott's daughter, Cassie, who is aged up following the five-year time jump that took place in 'Avengers: Endgame', reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Prior to the release of the trailer 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' director Peyton Reed tweeted earlier today that Marvel true believers should "fasten their seatbelts" Previously in July, Reed told EW at San Diego Comic-Con, "We were thrilled to get to do a third Ant-Man movie and do a trilogy and we knew if we were going to do that we wanted to do some things differently. We really wanted to take a hard left turn and make a movie that was even more epic, but still progress the story of these family dynamics and everything that's going on between Scott and Hope and Cassie." '

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' is currently scheduled to release in theatres on February 17, 2023.