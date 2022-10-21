Keeping kids in mind, Dhanush-Aishwaryaa to be back together soon

CHENNAI: Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth parted ways in January this year and announced their separation. This left the industry and their fans shell-shocked. A few weeks ago, there were a few reports that said Rajinikanth is doing his best to bring his daughter and Dhanush together again. However, we hear that the couple has been sitting down and discussing about narrowing their difference and get back together. Tinseltown sources told DT Next, “Keeping in mind their kids, Linga and Yatra the couple made this decision. They made it a point to stay good parents, which is why they have decided to sort out their differences of opinion. Though it is unsure that they will be make a public announcement on patching up, the couple will move in together soon into Dhanush’s house on East Coast Road.” Dhanush and Aishwaryaa, tied the knot in 2004. Aishwaryaa has directed films like the Tamil romantic thriller 3 and black comedy Vai Raja Vai.

Dhanush, also a producer, was recently seen in his brother Selvaraghavan’s Naane Varuvaen that was produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu.