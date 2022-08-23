Daniel Kaluuya is excited for 'Wakanda Forever'

LOS ANGELES: British actor Daniel Kaluuya, who played W'Kabi in the 2018 film 'Black Panther', seems plenty excited to experience the franchise as a fan this time around.

The actor offered his reaction to the first trailer for 'Wakanda Forever' during the Los Angeles premiere of 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul', reports 'Variety'.

Kaluuya serves as a producer on the comedy, which stars Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown.

"Of course, I've seen it!" Kaluuya told 'Variety' about the trailer, adding that "it's amazing".

Kaluuya then touched on his perspective regarding the series going on without his involvement. In the first 'Black Panther', Kaluuya played W'Kabi, a confidante to the late Chadwick Boseman's King T'Challa and the romantic partner to Danai Gurira's Okoye.

According to 'Variety', Kaluuya had previously stated that he could not return for 'Wakanda Forever' due to scheduling conflicts with production on Jordan Peele's sci-fi thriller 'Nope'.

"It's what's best for the story, what's best for the film," Kaluuya stated. "I'm excited for it. I'm excited to watch it."

As for his potential future with Marvel Studios, 'Variety' states that Kaluuya stayed coy about the possibilities.

"You know I can't tell you!" Kaluuya chuckled. "You're supposed to start with that!"