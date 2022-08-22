Tiger Shroff shares glimpse from his action-packed Monday

The reel video shares a glimpse of the announcement video of his upcoming film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', in which he could be seen in a complete action avatar.

Soon after the 'Baaghi' actor dropped the video, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Producer of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', Jacky Bhagnani commented, "Chote Miyan" followed by a red heart emoticon.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the upcoming action entertainer film also stars actor Akshay Kumar in the lead role and is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Apparently, actor Shraddha Kapoor has been approached by the makers of the film to play the leading lady opposite Tiger in the film.

An official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

Apart from this, Tiger will be also seen in 'Ganpath: Part 1' alongside Kriti Sanon and in Karan Johar's 'Screw Dheela'. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film marks the second collaboration with Dharma Productions after 'Student of the Year 2'.