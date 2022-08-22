Selva posts Naane Varuven posters with Dhanush in different looks

CHENNAI: Latest posters of Dhanush's upcoming movie, directed by Selvaraghavan, 'Naane Varuven' has come out on Monday. Dhanush will be playing dual roles, one, as a protagonist and other, as an antagonist in this film.
The posters were released by Selvaraghavan on his insta handle. The latest update about the film was conveyed through the posters. The two posters had 'soon in theatres' written on it. The film's earlier posters evoked a sense of curiosity as to what kind of film will Naane Varuven be as Dhanush could be seen doing a variety of stuffs such as a hunter in the middle of a forest, a clean-shaven lad in bar, a bearded guy who takes delight in setting a place on fire and a cowboy.
Apart from actor Dhanush, the film features Indhuja and Swedish actress Elli AvrRam. This movie marks the reunion of Selvaraghavan and Dhanush after Mayakkam Enna.
Naane Varuven is bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu. The film's music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja while cinematography is handled by Om Prakash and editing is done by Prasanna GK.
Dhanush was last seen in Thiruchitrambalam that released on August 18. The film was widely appreciated among family audience.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android