Selva posts Naane Varuven posters with Dhanush in different looks

CHENNAI: Latest posters of Dhanush's upcoming movie, directed by Selvaraghavan, 'Naane Varuven' has come out on Monday. Dhanush will be playing dual roles, one, as a protagonist and other, as an antagonist in this film.

The posters were released by Selvaraghavan on his insta handle. The latest update about the film was conveyed through the posters. The two posters had 'soon in theatres' written on it. The film's earlier posters evoked a sense of curiosity as to what kind of film will Naane Varuven be as Dhanush could be seen doing a variety of stuffs such as a hunter in the middle of a forest, a clean-shaven lad in bar, a bearded guy who takes delight in setting a place on fire and a cowboy.