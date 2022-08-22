Announcement of Rajinikanth-starrer 'Jailer' out!

CHENNAI:The shoot of much-awaited Rajinikanth's 169th film is all set to go on floors in Chennai, today. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, it was announced in June that the film has been titled Jailer.

Sun Pictures, taking to Twitter on Monday, released a poster of Jailer, featuring Superstar Rajinikanth and captioned the post, "#Jailer begins his action Today!"