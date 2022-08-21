Honoured to share screen with Arvind Swami: Kunchacko

CHENNAI: Kunchacko Boban, who is basking in the success of his recent Malayalam film Nna Thaan Case Kodu, says it was an honour to share screen space with Tamil actor Arvind Swamy in his upcoming action thriller Ottu.

Taking to Instagram, Kunchacko Boban said, “After the wholesome accept ance of Nna Thaan Case Kodu, presenting to you Ottu... Having an entirely different theme, characterisation and making style.