Honoured to share screen with Arvind Swami: Kunchacko

CHENNAI: Kunchacko Boban, who is basking in the success of his recent Malayalam film Nna Thaan Case Kodu, says it was an honour to share screen space with Tamil actor Arvind Swamy in his upcoming action thriller Ottu.
Taking to Instagram, Kunchacko Boban said, “After the wholesome accept ance of Nna Thaan Case Kodu, presenting to you Ottu... Having an entirely different theme, characterisation and making style.
“When the evergreen Arvind Swami ventures into Mollywood again after 25 years, I consider it an honour and pleasure to share screenspace with him.”
The actor also disclosed that after Theevandi, Fellini and August Cinemas had joined hands again for this action-packed entertainer.
“With Jackie Shroff, Aadukalam Narein, Eesha Rebba and Deepti Sati join- ing the bandwagon to make it more exciting, Ottu will be a entirely thrilling, cinematic and theatrical experience for movie-goers,” the actor said and disclosed that the film would be hitting screens worldwide on September 2 for Onam.
