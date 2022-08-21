‘Don’t want aspiring indie musicians to struggle like we did’

CHENNAI: It has been a decade since Hip Hop Tamizha Adhi forayed into Tamil independent music scene with his friend Jeeva and started Hip Hop Tamizha. Since then he has dabbled across composing music for movies, a bankable actor and a profitable producer.

His latest music video Chinna Paiyan under his venture Underground Tribe has garnered over 3 lakh views within a week.

“It has been a decade. Looking back at the journey, it feels like a dream. However, we were sure of what we set out for. We started off from the scratch when hip hop wasn’t a thing in Tamil. Only Yogi B and co had forayed into the scene and things were vague. The path we treaded was rocky. When Hip Hop Tamizha started all we wanted was to be independent musicians,” he begins with a flashback.