I want to help other indie artists: Kaaka Kadha singer Vaisagh

“Only then did I understand that something called indie artist existed and that I could put myself out there even without the backing of any big name. It is all about quality and people who will be ready to listen to your craft.”

After the compulsion of his parents, in 2014 Vaisagh enrolled himself in a visual communications course and realised he was getting farther and farther away from music. He dropped out of college in 2015 to pursue his passion.

“My parents were very upset with me and were scared for my career. The concept of an independent artist was new to them. My mom would ask, ‘Will it all be fine? Will you be able to do it?’. I would have to sit her down and explain it to her,” he chuckles.