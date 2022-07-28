Shoot of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 to resume in Sept

While the team was scheduled to resume the shoot in March 2020, COVID-19 lockdown was imposed followed by a fallout between Shankar and the production house Lyca. However, things now look bright for the film and we hear from sources that the shoot is all set to resume from September. “Artistes have given their call-sheet for Indian 2 from September. Shankar has almost completed the shooting of RC 15 with Ram Charan. There is only a song that is left to be shot. Upon the completion of the film, he will immediately resume work on Indian 2. Kamal too will be leaving to the US for his makeup arrangements. The set work for the film will resume in mid-August,” the source told DT Next. Another important update from the camp is that the film will now be co-produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies, who had earlier distributed Kamal Haasan’s blockbuster film Vikram.