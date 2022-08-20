Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming thriller 'Jogi' teaser out now

NEW DELHI: Makers of the upcoming period emotional thriller film 'Jogi', on Saturday, unveiled the teaser of the film. Taking to Instagram, Netflix dropped the teaser, which they captioned, "Dekhiye Jogi ka haunsla, Jogi ki himmat, aur Jogi ki dosti. Jogi, streams on 16th September, only on Netflix."

Based on the 1984 Sikh riots, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, Amyra Dastur and Hiten Tejwani in the lead roles. Helmed by the 'Sultan' director Ali Abbas Zafar the film is all set to stream exclusively on Netflix from September 16, 2022. The 40-seconds-long teaser sets the scene in Delhi moments before the 1984 tragedy and the aftermath as Jogi fights for family, brotherhood and unity against all odds.

The film marks the digital debut of the 'Udta Punjab' actor. Talking about his role in the film, Diljit said, "Playing the role of Jogi has been one of the most fulfilling experiences and I am excited for my digital debut on Netflix.