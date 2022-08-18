Cinema

Lily James, Willem Dafoe to lead indie drama 'Finalmente L’alba'

Plot details are currently under wraps and production is scheduled to being sometime this month in Italy.
Willem Dafoe and Lily James
Willem Dafoe and Lily James
PTI

LOS ANGELES: Veteran actor Willem Dafoe and Lily James are set to star in independent drama ''Finalmente L'alba'' (Finally Dawn).

According to entertainment website Deadline, Saverio Constanzo is directing the movie.

Plot details are currently under wraps and production is scheduled to being sometime this month in Italy. The cast also features Rachel Sennott and Rebecca Antonac. James was last seen in Hulu hit limited series ''Pam & Tommy'', where she portrayed Pamela Anderson. The show has received 10 Emmy nominations including one for James as well as for best limited series.

Dafoe's last big release was ''Spider-Man: No Way Home''.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Lily James
Willem Dafoe
indie drama
Finalmente L’alba

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in