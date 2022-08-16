'Every murder has a flaw', says Vijay Antony in 'Kolai'

CHENNAI: The unit of director Balaji K Kumar's upcoming investigative thriller, 'Kolai', featuring actor Vijay Antony in the lead, has released the film's much-awaited official trailer.

The trailer shows that the film is about the investigation of the murder of a model called Leila (played by actress Meenakshi Chaudhary), who is found dead inside her locked apartment.

Assisted by a character called Sandhya (played by Ritika Singh), Vijay , who believes that there is nothing called a perfect murder, begins to look for flaws committed by the criminal.

"Every murder will definitely have a flaw," the trailer shows Vijay saying and shows him following a simple modus operandi to crack crime cases.

He says: "Look for the flaw. Recognise the passion. Understand the motive. Identify the killer."

The gripping investigative thriller, which has actor Vijay Antony playing the lead, also features actors Murali Sharma and Radhika among others. While Murali Sharma plays an agent called Aditya, Radhika plays the boss, Rekha.

John Vijay plays a cop called Mansoor Ali Khan in the film, which has Siddhartha Shankar playing Sathish, the boyfriend of the central character Leila.

Sources say that the story of the film, which has triggered huge expectations, was finalised after the director wrote over 40 drafts of it in five years!

Cinematography for the film is by Sivakumar Vijayan and music is by Girish Gopalakrishnan.