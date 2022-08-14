SRK fans trend Pathaan amid calls to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' recently faced a lot of backlash on social media, after which Shah Rukh Khan fans seems worried about the actor's comeback film 'Pathaan'.

#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha started trending over Twitter after the users went through the archives and dug up Aamir's controversial "India's growing intolerance" statement and circulated it on the micro-blogging site.

Due to the complete boycott trend, the film has suffered a huge loss at the box office, and the collections of the film are not much impressive.

Looking at the ongoing situation in Bollywood, where big films are not getting a good response from the audience, Shah Rukh Khan's fans have started trending #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow on Twitter, in order to support the actor's comeback film.