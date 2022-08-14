I-Day 2022: Top 5 films which show India's fight for freedom

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film was released in the year 2001 and still remains one of the best films ever made in India. Set in the pre-independence era, the film starred Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh in the lead roles. The plot revolves around villagers who are burdened with high taxes by the British government. In order to get the tax rebate, the villagers accept the proposal of a cricket match against the Britishers.