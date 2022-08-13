Stallion flattered after Dwayne Johnson said he wants to be her pet

LOS ANGELES: Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has been left flattered by Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson's recent statement, who said that he wants to be her pet.

The Houston raptress finally gave her response in a SiriusXM interview, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I mean, that's kind of legendary," the 27-year-old said while laughing.

"Like, I'm kind of epic. I used to watch wrestling all the time. Being from Houston and watching The Rock and how famous he is, how much of a mega-star he is and he wanna be my pet? Like, period. Like, we made it. We might be a little famous."

The Rock shot his shot with Megan during an interview to promote his new movie 'DC League of Super-Pets'.

During the chat, the 'Red Notice' actor and his co-star Kevin Hart were asked by the interviewer: "If you could be any celebrity's pet, who would you be?"

Without skipping a beat, The Rock responded that his ideal owner would be hip-hop star Megan, prompting Kevin, who said that he'd love to be Denzel Washington's pet, to wince and laugh.

In response, the interviewer said, "Oh, that's a good one. Why Megan The Stallion?" Reacting to the question, the 'Jungle Cruise' star coyly responded, "Oh, we don't need to talk about that."

Thee Stallion's boyfriend Pardison Fontaine previously responded to The Rock's comment.

"Woke up to chaos on the apps (laughing with tears emoji)," he wrote on Twitter.

"Of all the things to be worried about y'all think I'm mad at the Rock."

"The comment started all our dogs #s and ended with Moana is my s**t," Pardi, who started dating Thee Stallion shortly after she was shot in her foot in the summer of 2020, added in a separate tweet.

"I deleted it (yesterday).. cus it seem like ppl took it wrong .. thought maybe my joke was in poor taste."

The deleted tweet in question read: "All our dogs named after #s. Just teach your wife to use seasoning." The 'Hoop Earrings' artist further penned, "You'll be iiight ... Moana is the s**t tho."

Many believed that Pardi's "seasoning" comment is in reference to Johnson's wife, Lauren Hashian. The 55-year-old hunk also starred in the 2016 animated film "Moana" as Maui.