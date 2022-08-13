Sridevi birth anniversary: Janhvi, Khushi share heartwarming pics

Janhvi also penned a note in memory of her mother.

She wrote, "Happy birthday Mumma.. I miss you more and more every day. I love u forever."

Janhvi's post has garnered several likes and comments from social media users.

"Miss you so much Sridevi ji," a netizen commented. "She will always be there with you, and I bet she is really really proud of you," another one wrote.

Actor Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who shared a close bond with Sridevi, also reacted to the post. They dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

Khushi Kapoor, on the hand, took to social media to share a photo in which she is seen with her late mom Sridevi.