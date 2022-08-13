'Shershaah' completes a year, Himanshu Malhotra feels nostalgic

MUMBAI: Actor Himanshu Malhotra is seen as Major Rajeev Kapoor in Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-starrer 'Shershaah'.

As the movie has completed an year recently, he recalls working in it and shares a few BTS moments from the sets.

He says: "It's a really magical, beautiful, heart-wrenching film for me. I spent almost a year shooting in Palampur, Kargil and Chandigarh. I remember article 370 was going on during that time so there was no Internet, no phone calls."

"So all we did was have our own music jamming sessions and have our meals together. This film also introduced me to actors like Sidharth Malhotra, Shiv Pandit, Niketan Dheer who later on became my friends. Travelling together, exploring new places through all this has helped us create a lovely bond."

He also talks about his working experience with the director and adds: "On the set, director Vishnuvardhan and writer Sandeep Srivastava were always active and on their toes. Their hard work is truly appreciated."

"Then there's assistant directors like Altamash and Salman whose efforts have made us all comfortable. And after we saw the film after the shooting, it was such an overwhelming experience. 'Shershaah' is a part of my legacy now. We all are proud of it," he concludes.