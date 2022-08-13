Let our nat’l flag fly everywhere: Rajini’s message ahead of I-Day

CHENNAI: As India gears up to celebrate its 75th Independence Day on August 15, film personalities are doing their part to make the celebrations grander. Tamil actor Rajinikanth, who recently hoisted the tricolour flag at his residence, published a video taking the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign forward.
The video, where the 'Enthiran' actor spoke, had an Indian flag at the background. Rajini remembered the martyrs who laid down their lives to achieve the freedom of their motherland. He urged the public to raise above their caste, creed, political party and religious leanings to unite as Indians, and hoist the Indian flag at their homes to celebrate and cherish the country's independence.
He encouraged people to take pride in their identity as an Indian.
“This is the 75th year of independence for India.. our mother land. As a mark of respect, and as an expression of our unity... for all the lakhs of people who suffered untold struggles and miseries.. pain and humiliation.. for all those many thousands of people who scarified their lives selflessly for this freedom.. for all those freedom fighters, martyrs and leaders.. let us honour and salute them with gratitude.. beyond caste, religion and politics.. let us pass on our Indian National Flag to our next generation of kids and youngsters to be proudly displayed outside our homes, offices and work places. Let us celebrate the great Indian 75' Independence Day with pride. Let our national flag fly everywhere as we salute them. Jai Hind,” the actor wrote.
Earlier, actor Vijay had hoisted the Indian flag at his residence and office.
