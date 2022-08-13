Let our nat’l flag fly everywhere: Rajini’s message ahead of I-Day

CHENNAI: As India gears up to celebrate its 75th Independence Day on August 15, film personalities are doing their part to make the celebrations grander. Tamil actor Rajinikanth, who recently hoisted the tricolour flag at his residence, published a video taking the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign forward.

The video, where the 'Enthiran' actor spoke, had an Indian flag at the background. Rajini remembered the martyrs who laid down their lives to achieve the freedom of their motherland. He urged the public to raise above their caste, creed, political party and religious leanings to unite as Indians, and hoist the Indian flag at their homes to celebrate and cherish the country's independence.

He encouraged people to take pride in their identity as an Indian.