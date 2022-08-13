Tricolour flag hoisted at actor Vijay's residence

CHENNAI: In the lead up to India's 75th Independence, celebrated as Amrit Mahotsav, actor Vijay hoisted the national flag at his Panaiyur residence in Chennai, today.

The Centre, led by BJP, urged the citizens to mark the occasion by hoisting the tricolour and change their social media display pictures to the tricolour flag to volunteer for the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign.

Actor Vijay is the latest celebrity to hoist the flag, followed by Rajinikanth.

Opposition parties' members taking a swipe at BJP, changed their display pictures with their leaders hoisting or carrying the Indian flag. Congress leaders, for example, changed their DPs to former PM Nehru hoisting the flag and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin changed his profile picture to an old picture where Karunanidhi is seen hoisting the flag.