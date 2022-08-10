Stalin, Rajini & Kamal to attend PS-I trailer launch on Sept 6

CHENNAI: We had earlier reported that the trailer and audio of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan-I will be launched in September. The latest news is that the makers of the film, Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions have finalised the date for the big event, which is September 6. While it is unusual to sight actors away from his cast at the promotion, a tinseltown source told DT Next, "This is one of the earliest promotional plans of the film's team. The movie requires such hype and stars to take it to people across the nation prior to its release. So, Rajini and Kamal on one stage along with Mani Ratnam will kindle the audience's curiosity. Moreover, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin has also been invited for the grand event at Jawaharlal Nehru indoor Stadium on September 6."

Prior to the audio and trailer launch, the second single from the film based on Vikram's Aditya Karikalan will release on August 18. "The team will promote the song in Hyderabad on August 18 and in Mumbai on August 19 in Telugu and Hindi respectively. The song is about Aditya Karikalan's victory that was filmed in Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad in the first half of 2021," added the source.

The first part of Ponniyin Selvan will release on September 30. AR Rahman has composed the music while Ravivarman has operated the camera. Thota Tharani is incharge of art direction and Sreekar Prasad is the editor. Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi Sivakumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Parthiban, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Ashwin Kakumanu form the star ensemble.