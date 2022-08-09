Namrata to Mahesh Babu on b’day: You light up my world

Birthday wishes have been pouring in for Mahesh Babu from various parts of the country and the world on social media.

On the occasion of his birthday, over 200 special shows of his blockbuster film, 'Pokiri' have been organised in theatres around the world. Industry sources say that this is a never before record for an Indian film.

Fans of actor Mahesh Babu have organised these special screenings to mark the actor's birthday.

The proceeds from the screenings will go towards funding the education and heart operations of children being carried out by the Mahesh Babu Foundation.