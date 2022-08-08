VJS named Best Actor for 'Maamanithan' at Indo-French film fest

Interestingly, the film, which had garnered huge praise from various quarters soon after its release, had ace director Shankar calling it a 'realistic classic'. Shankar had even said that Vijay Sethupathi's brilliant performance in the film deserved a National Award.

Only a week ago, the film had won a Gold medal at the Tokyo Film Awards this year.

'Maamanithan' won the gold in the Best Asian Film category, while Takahiro Kawabe's 'Love Song at 5 pm' won the silver and Mart Bira's 'Nomadic Doctor' took the bronze at the Tokyo Film Awards.

The story of 'Maamanithan' is about a simple man who longs to provide good education to his children by getting them admitted to a private school. To increase his income, he enters into a deal with a real estate developer and in the process gets conned. The problems he faces are what the film is all about.