Kartik preps for 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', to reunite with Kiara

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, whose last film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' proved to be a runaway success, has started working on his next project.

The actor took to his social media to share a glimpse of the preps of the same. He shared a BTS picture of himself from the script-reading session as he wrote on his Instagram: "Satyaprem Ki Katha" indicating that the prep for the film has begun.