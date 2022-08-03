Ann Dowd joins Ellen Burstyn in 'The Exorcist' reboot

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actress Ann Dowd, is the new addition to the cast of 'The Exorcist' movie reboot. She will star opposite already announced Leslie Odom Jr. and Ellen Burstyn who is reprising her role as Chris MacNeil from the original 1973 movie, reports Deadline.

It was announced a year ago that Universal and Peacock closed a $400M deal for global rights to the Exorcist franchise. According to Deadline, the new film is being directed by David Gordon Green, who is behind Blumhouse/Miramax and Uni's latest Halloween movies; the first two have grossed over $387M at the worldwide box office, with Halloween Ends set for release October 14.

Deadline further states that Dowd and Gordon Green previously teamed on his 2015 satire 'Our Brand Is Crisis'. Gordon Green also executive produced Dowd's 2012 breakout film 'Compliance' after spotting the actress in the Off Broadway play Blood From a Stone. He was the one who suggested her for the 'Compliance' role of Sandra, a fast food manager duped into detaining an employee for stealing.

Dowd is known for her portrayal of Aunt Lydia on Hulu and MGM's The Handmaid's Tale, which notched her a 2017 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series; she was also nominated in 2018 and 2021.

Dowd also won a 2018 Broadcast Film Critics Association (Critics Choice) award for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and was nominated for a 2018 Golden Globe for Supporting Actress in a Television Series or Made for TV Movie. In addition, Ann is also known for her portrayal of a cult member in the eerie slow burn 2018 horror 'Hereditary'.