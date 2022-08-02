One-man show: Chennai-based live loop artist is a band by himself

CHENNAI: As people are dancing, some even swaying to Ed Sheeran’s voice blasting through the speakers, he was lost in his own wonderment.

Even the bright blinding stage lights that illuminated their faces did not distract him. He had all his eyes set on Ed Sheeran’s looping station. For 32-year-old Troydon Netto, who is a live loop artist, the gadget was his missing piece.