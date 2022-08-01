Priyanka Chopra in Poland to meet Ukrainian refugees

NEW DELHI: Actor Priyanka Chopra, who has now been associated with UNICEF for almost a decade and a half, is currently in Poland to meet the Ukrainian refugees forced to flee Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "The situation in Ukraine is far from over... it is one of the largest human displacement crisis' in the world, both in size and scale! Please follow along for an intimate glimpse into the lives of the people directly affected by this war.@unicef."