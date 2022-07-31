'Moment etched in eternity': Madhavan, Nambi meet Rajinikanth

CHENNAI: Actor R. Madhavan along with scientist Nambi Narayanan, on whose life the film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is based, met superstar Rajinikanth and took his blessings.

Sharing a video clip of their meeting on social media, an elated Madhavan wrote, "When you get the blessings from a one-man industry and the Legend himself in the presence of Nambi Narayanan, it's a moment etched for eternity. Thank you for your kindest words on 'Rocketry' and the affection, Rajinikanth sir. This motivation has completely rejuvenated us. We love you."

In the video clip, Rajinikanth is seen honouring both Madhavan and Nambi Narayanan by presenting them with silk shawls. Madhavan and Nambi Narayanan's meeting with Rajinikanth comes in the wake of the latter lauding their film on social media.