PS- I intro song Ponni Nadhi in Rahman’s voice to release on Sunday

CHENNAI: Earlier this week, the makers of Madras Talkies aka PS-I released a video glimpse saying that the first single will be out soon. On Thursday, Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions announced the arrival of the first single from the film. Titled Ponni Nadhi, the song will release on Sunday evening. The exclusive update is that Ponni Nadhi has been crooned by AR Rahman and will be Vanthiyathevan’s intro song in the film. The song will be similar to MG Ramachandran’s Neelamalai Thirudan that released in 1957.