PS- I intro song Ponni Nadhi in Rahman’s voice to release on Sunday

CHENNAI: Earlier this week, the makers of Madras Talkies aka PS-I released a video glimpse saying that the first single will be out soon. On Thursday, Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions announced the arrival of the first single from the film. Titled Ponni Nadhi, the song will release on Sunday evening. The exclusive update is that Ponni Nadhi has been crooned by AR Rahman and will be Vanthiyathevan’s intro song in the film. The song will be similar to MG Ramachandran’s Neelamalai Thirudan that released in 1957.
Meanwhile Ponni Nadhi was shot across various locations in the final schedules like Pollachi, Mysuru and Puducherry. The song will be launched at an event in Chennai for which the makers will be coming out with an official announcement. Ponniyin Selvan, has a star ensemble of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram Prabhu, Shobita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others. Ravi Varman has operated the camera while Thotta Tharani is the art director.
The film was shot across different schedules in Thailand, Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad, Gwalior and Puducherry among other locations. The film will release in theatres in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada on September 30 and will stream on Amazon Prime Video on a later date.
