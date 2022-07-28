Netflix unveils trailer of 'Never Have I Ever' season 3

Devi asks her friends before another clip of her and Paxton highlights the insecurities in their relationship.

"It's believable that we're together, right?" In the trailer Paxton confesses to Devi that he likes her. He said, "I like you.". In response, Devi stated, "Yeah, but why? No one else thinks we make any sense." "No, you don't think we make any sense," Paxton corrects her.

True to the creativity of Mindy Kaling, the trailer features several chaotic and tender moments, but the saying "be careful what you thirst for" rings true, as it not only shows Devi and Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison)'s ever-present bond but a potential new romantic interest that could throw off the already imbalanced dynamic of the love triangle.

"That's so hot," says Devi's cousin Kamala Nandiwadal (Richa Moorjani) as the teen's mom Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar (Poorna Jagannathan) agrees. "Extremely hot!" "Let's see what the human body can do, baby!" enthusiastically adds Devi as the trailer comes to a close.

'Never Have I Ever' was renewed for two more seasons the last march, with the fourth season concluding the Netflix series run, projected to be released in 2023.

One month later, Kaling shared why she feels it's best for the series to end after four seasons. Kaling in an interview in April said, "Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense."

"They can't be in high school forever. We've seen those shows. Like, you've been in high school for 12 years. What is going on here?" "Also, the actors get older and it starts looking insane that a 34-year-old is playing a 15-year-old," she added.

Bela Bajaria, Netflix Head of Global TV at the time of the news announcement stated that the streamer is "thrilled" about the comedy-drama's last two chapters, according to People.

"We are thrilled to have two more seasons of Never Have I Ever. It's everything we want in a Netflix comedy series: authentic, specific, funny, and full of heart. I love that a story I relate to so deeply - about a young, Indian-American girl - hits on so many universal truths that resonate with just about everyone."

"We're eternally grateful to Mindy, Lang and the wildly talented cast. And we can't wait for everyone to see the final two seasons," Bajaria said in a statement. Never Have I Ever Season 3 is to premiere on August 12.