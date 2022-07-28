'Bawaal' to be Varun Dhawan's most expensive film?

"An action sequence as planned required multiple things such as 45 plus hedgehogs along with innumerable number of grenades, knives, and variety of explosives for an important action sequence which will be shot from tomorrow. The costs incurred for shooting daily is about 2.5 crore and this is a 10 days schedule. This is Varun's most expensive film so far," the source further added.

Recently, a video of Bawaal actor Varun Dhawan went viral saying that the team is headed to Warsaw, Poland for their next schedule. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, 'Bawaal' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is a social drama.

Recently both Varun and Janhvi announced that they had wrapped up their shoot for 'Bawaal' in Amsterdam and currently shooting in is currently being shot in Warsaw, Poland. 'Bawaal' marks the first collaboration of the lead cast Varun and Janhvi.

'Bawaal' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson and is co-produced by EarthSky Pictures. The film is slated to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.