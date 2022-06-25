'Jugjugg Jeeyo' rakes in Rs 9.28 crore on opening day

MUMBAI: Actors Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's latest release 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' has minted Rs 9.28 crore on its first day of its release.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh stated on Twitter: "#JugJuggJeeyo opens on expected lines: Gathers speed in evening, after a lacklustre start in morning... Plexes of #Mumbai 9 select locations), #Delhi, #NCR very good... Mass pockets dull... Growth on Day 2 and 3 essential... Fri 9.28 cr. India biz."

'Jugjugg Jeeyo' marks Neetu's return to the big screen after nine years. She was seen with son Ranbir Kapoor and her late husband Rishi Kapoor in the 2013 film 'Besharam'.

Directed by Raj Mehta, 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' is a family comedy-drama film which revolves around the topics of marriage, divorce and complex relationships. It was released on the big screen on June 24.