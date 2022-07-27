Made me feel at ease on the sets: Joey on Brad Pitt

Joey King has said she felt intimidated arriving on the set of Bullet Train, but lead star Brad Pitt soon put her at ease.

King said, “I’ve been acting for almost 19 years now, which is actually insane, but I feel like this movie, stepping onto this set, I felt like I had just touched down in Los Angeles and it was my first (movie). I felt so fish out of water, imposter syndrome, I was like, ‘What am I doing here? I don’t deserve to be here’.”

Brad Pitt instantly put her at ease and she was “so comfortable” in his company.

She continued, “But working on this movie with the entire cast and of course Brad, I mean he’s Brad Pitt at the end of the day, we love Brad Pitt, it was truly an honour, not just because they are so talented and have such cool careers, but because they’re the coolest humans to work with.”