Vijay enquired about Vishal's health post injury, reveals Sunaina

CHENNAI: The teaser of the much-awaited movie of Vishal’s film Laththi was unveiled at a grand event in the city on July 24.

In the event, actress Sunaina gave a sweet surprise to the audience and spoke about actor Vijay.

During the incident, the actress was reportedly travelling to Chennai to attend the teaser launch. "I had put my headphones on and was about to sleep when someone tapped and said he is calling you. I asked who called me and the person said Vijay sir is calling you. When I turned and looked it was Vijay sitting on the same row," she began.

"He greeted and called me as I went and sat next to him. We were catching up after a long time after Theri. When he asked me why I was heading towards Chennai, I told him about the Laththi teaser launch," she said.

According to the actress, Vijay had enquired about Vishal's health, who was injured on the sets of Laththi. Later, he asked whether she got teaser launch speech ready and said would definitely watch it on YouTube.

Vishal had sustained an injury to his leg while shooting for an action sequence for the film, leaving the unit no other option but to cancel the shoot for the day. However, the actor was back on the sets within a brief break and performed stunts with ease.