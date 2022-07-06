It’s difficult when 50 people hit you at the same time: Vishal

CHENNAI: Actor-producer Vishal Krishna’s injury on the sets of Laththi has been the talk of the tinseltown over the last couple of days. Vishal, who plays a cop in the Vinoth Kumar directorial injured his knee while shooting for the intro fight scene in Chennai. This is the second time the actor has injured himself for the same film. “Despite following ample safety measures on the sets I ended up injuring my knee,” says Vishal with a smile. He also opens up on the incident and explains, “I wasn’t fighting with a small group. It was a freestyle stunt choreographed by Peter Hein master. 50 stunt men came at me at the same time and I hardly had time to realise what was going on. It’s difficult to fight 50 men at once and a blow landed on my knee and we had to cancel the shoot for the day. My knee was swollen in the size of a small-sized football. For a few minutes I thought it was a fracture.” The actor says that he is all good now and is back on the sets. “The shoot was called off only for a day and I was back on Monday and we have been continuously shooting now. Laththi will be wrapped in a couple of days, precisely on July 7,” he tells us.

Produced by Rana Productions, there were several rumours floating around the film including that director Vinoth was unhappy after the release date was announced without his knowledge. “There will be people saying various things when a project goes on floors. Those are baseless and all is well on the sets of Laththi,” he clarifies. The actor-producer will join the sets of Mark Antony directed by Adhik Ravichandran later this month.