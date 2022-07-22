Cinema

Doesn’t make sense to call anyone else south actor: Dhanush

The National Award winner, who features in director duo Joe Russo and Anthony Russo’s much-awaited action spectacle The Gray Man, said efforts must be made to produce movies as a united ‘Indian film industry’.
Dhanush in The Gray Man
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: At a time when lines between film industries are fading, superstar Dhanush believes people should not attach regional identities to actors.

Dhanush arrives wearing veshti at The Gray Man premiere

“It doesn’t make sense at this time to refer to me or anyone else as south actors... I would appreciate it if we are collectively called as Indian actors, and not south actors or north actors. The world has shrunk and the lines at the borders are fading. This is the time to come together and make one big Indian film industry,” Dhanush, who predominantly works in Tamil films, told reporters here.

Dhanush attends 'The Gray Man' premiere with his sons

“It will be great if we function together and make movies for everyone, not just south or north audiences. Today, every film is a national film and especially with the digital platforms, people have access to watch everybody’s work,” he added.

He was speaking at the promotional event of the Netflix film The Gray Man on Thursday. He was joined by the Russo Brothers.

Vicky Kaushal cheers for 'brother' Dhanush: More power to you!

Dhanush
The Gray Man
Anthony Russo
Joe Russo
The Gray Man promo
The Gray Man red carpet

