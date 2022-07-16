All for 'The Gray Man': Dhanush thanks Anand, posts pic with cast



The scene has Dhanush, who plays a sharply suited assassin named Avik San in the movie, engaged in some high-intensity, bare-knuckles action with Ryan Gosling (Court Gentry aka Sierra Six) and Ana de Armas (Dani Miranda).



In response to Mahindra's praise, Dhanush wrote: "Thank you so much for the encouragement, sir."



Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, from a screenplay based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, the cast of 'The Gray Man' also has Chris Evans, Jessica Henwick, Rege-Jean Page, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Alfre Woodard, and Billy Bob Thornton. The film is intended to be the start of a franchise based upon Greaney's 'Gray Man' novels.