Vipul Shah's 'Commando' movie franchise to be adapted into series

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah is all set to adapt his Vidyut Jammwal starrer 'Commando' movie franchise into a series on Disney Plus Hotstar. It will retell the action saga in an all-new format. The new show will feature Para SF Captain Karan Singh Dogra (originally played Jammwal) and delve into details, giving viewers a close look at his life and mission. Amrutlal is currently on the search for a fresh face to portray the enigmatic character in the new show.

Speaking about this new project, Amrutlal said, "It's an absolute pleasure and joy to extend the action franchise like Commando into the OTT world. The franchise has been very special because we launched the supremely talented Vidyut Jammwal and it went on to become one of the most successful action franchises." "It will be very exciting as this is going to be another experiment with the same franchise that has never happened in India. Commando as a film only has Vidyut Jammwal but OTT will launch a new Commando. Moreover, action is a genre that is pretty unexplored on OTT in India so in that sense, it will be a new thing for the OTT, so it will be fun to do that," he continued.

The first 'Commando' film, directed by Dilip Ghosh, was released theatrically on April 12, 2013. It was followed by two sequels, 'Commando 2: The Black Money Trail' in 2017 and 'Commando 3' in 2019.