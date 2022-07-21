Cobra pushed to Aug 31; Viruman likely to be advanced

CHENNAI: In recent twists and turns on release dates in Tamil cinema, Chiyaan Vikram's Cobra has been pushed to August 31. The team had initially announced August 11 as its release date and was about to lock horns with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chadda. However, due to various reasons, the film will release on August 31. Produced by Lalith Kumar's Seven Screen Studio and directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant that will be releasing Laal Singh Chadda will also release Vikram's Cobra. "The film's post-production is in its final stages and the copies that are to be sent overseas will be ready by mid-August. Hence, Cobra has been pushed to August 31. The makers will be announcing it officially," said a source to DT Next.

Meanwhile, the release of Viruman, directed by Muthaiah which was originally scheduled to release on August 31 is likely to be advanced. "It has not been confirmed yet. The talks are on to advance Viruman's release on August 11. An official announcement will be made soon," said another source.