Rajesh Khanna is still here, in our hearts, says Twinkle

Leaving a strong imprint on each one of his fans with his exemplary persona, he proved his acting mettle on the silver screen with three consecutive hit films like 'Aakhri Khat', 'Raaz' and 'Aurat'.

By 2011, Khanna held the record for a maximum number of films as the solo lead hero and the least number of multi-star cast films in Hindi Cinema.

With his versatility in acting, he has wowed and entertained the audience in more than 100 films. Khanna, who was fondly called Kaka, also made the world record of having 17 successive super-hits in three years from 1969-71 which included 15 consecutive solo super-hit films.

The actor won the Filmfare Best Actor Awards on three occasions and was nominated 14 times.

The actor-turned-politician was posthumously awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour.

It has been 10 years since the legendary actor passed away and the world is still mourning the loss of the icon, whose excellence, grace and charisma are unmatched.