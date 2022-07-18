Janhvi Kapoor asks fans to open their 'Mor wale pankh'

MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor celebrated the release of the song 'Mor Mor' from her film 'GoodLuckJerry' by sharing a refreshing video. "Aap kaise dikhte hain aur kaise hain asal mein? Bataiye Zara, nikaliye apne Mor wale pankh," captioned Janhvi on Instagram, adding a string of emojis.

In the video, Janhvi could be seen sitting on a makeup chair surrounded by makeup artists, presumably, the crew from 'GoodLuckJerry'. The makeup artists were seen applying makeup on Janhvi as the actor pretended to read a script. However, soon all of them went on a dancing spree as the 'Mor Mor' song started playing in the background, grooving to the lyrics. Janhvi looked pretty as she enjoyed herself, letting her dive deep into the song, dancing and tossing her hair back and forth.

The 'Mor Mor' song is the first soundtrack from her comedy crime thriller 'GoodLuckJerry'. Taking to Instagram, the actor gave a glimpse of the fun soundtrack which revealed Janhvi's Jerry dancing her heart out in a Kurti.

Talking about 'GoodLuckJerry', the trailer of the film has managed to grab eyeballs for its interesting look and feel. The film is said to be an official Hindi remake of a Tamil feature film 'Kolamaavu Kokila' which starred south actress Nayanthara in the lead role. Apart from Janhvi, the film also casts 'Hindi Medium' actor Deepak Dobriyal and 'Baby' actor Sushant Singh in prominent roles. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta, 'GoodLuck Jerry' is all set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from July 29, 2022. Produced by Anand L Rai, the film marks the 'Gunjan Saxena' actor's first step into the comedy genre.

Meanwhile, the 'Dhadak' actor will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's next social comedy film 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan. They have recently wrapped up their film shoot in Poland. The film is slated to release on April 7, 2023.