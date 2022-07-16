Birthday Special: Katrina Kaif's breathtaking dance numbers

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has always been a prominent part of the entertainment industry for the past 19 years. The 'Singh is Kinng' actor gathers a lot of appreciation from the netizens as well as from her co-workers for her fitness and amazing dance moves.

Actor Ranveer Singh on the first episode of 'Koffee with Karan Season 7' stated, " Katrina Kaif is the best dancer in the industry".

As the 'Raajneeti' actor rings in her 39th Birthday today, take a look at the actor's breathtaking dance performances.

1. Sheila Ki Jawani - Tees Maar Khan