Vikram-Pa Ranjith film to go on floors in July

CHENNAI: It has been quite a few months since Chiyaan Vikram’s 61st with Pa Ranjith was announced that will be produced by KE Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green.

While it was earlier announced that the film will go on floors in March, the project was pushed to further date due to various reasons.

While it was expected to go on floors later this month, we get a final confirmation from sources close to the production unit that the film that is titled Maidhaanam is all set to go on floors in July.

“The pre-production work of the film is taking place in full swing and the shoot will go on floors in the first week of July,” said a source close to Maidhaanam.

The movie will be shot across the country in lengthy, single stretch schedule.

“The film will be shot in single stretch with brief breaks between schedules. The movie will go on floors in Karnataka, where the unit will shoot for 25 days and will later be shot in Gujarat, Kerala and some pockets in south Tamil Nadu,” added the source.

While there are several speculations doing the rounds on who the music director of the film would be Studio Green said that the composer of the film will be finalised in the coming week.

Vikram will be seen playing a power-packed role that revolves around traditional body-builders in Tamil Nadu. He will be seen working out using ‘karalakattai’ technique.

The entire shoot revolves around a local ground and hence the film has been titled Maidhaanam.