Cinema

Sai Pallavi’s ‘Gargi’ gets its Censorship certificate

The film has now completed its censorship requirements and has been issued a U/A certificate by the Censor Board.
Sai Pallavi’s ‘Gargi’ gets its Censorship certificate
Sai Pallavi- starrer 'Gargi'IANS
IANS

HYDERABAD: Ever since the release of the film's hard-hitting trailer, Sai Pallavi- starrer 'Gargi' has been the talk of the town. The film has now completed its censorship requirements and has been issued a U/A certificate by the Censor Board.

'Gargi' was shown to a significant number of members of the press earlier on Thursday, and the reviews appear to be unanimously good. As Sai Pallavi's recent outing 'Virata Parvam' utterly failed at the box office, all hopes are pinned on 'Gargi'.

'Gargi' is slated for a grand theatrical release on July 15 in Telugu, Tamil as well as Kannada languages.

Written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran, it has Kaali Venkat, Aishwarya Lekshmi, R.S. Shivaji, and others in key roles. Bankrolled by Blacky Genie and My Left Foot banner, the film is presented in Telugu by Rana Daggubati.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Sai Pallavi
censor board
Censorship certificate
Director Gautham Ramachandran
Gargi release
Sai Pallavi’s ‘Gargi’

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in