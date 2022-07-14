Pisaasu 2 to release August 31

The video of Andrea’s Telugu dubbing of Pisaasu 2 went viral on social media recently. The latest update from the makers of the film was unveiled on Wednesday. Andrea announced the release date of the horror movie on her social media account and captioned it as, “Are you ready to be haunted??” and had mentioned the director of the film, Mysskin, along with it. This project is the sequel to Mysskin’s 2014 runway hit that had Pragya Martin and Siddharth in lead roles. Pisaasu 2 will have its music by Karthik Raja and has Vijay Sethupathi in an important role. Andrea Jeremiah was last seen in films like Master and Aranmanai 3. The sequel is produced by T Muruganantham of Rockfort Entertainment.