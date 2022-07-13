Cinema

Vishal’s Laththi postponed, to lock horns with VTK

While the makers of the film a few weeks ago, announced that the film will release on August 11, sources in the tinseltown say that the team is looking at a new date to release the movie. “The shoot was wrapped up only recently.
Silambarasan and Vishal
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The shoot of actor-producer Vishal Krishna’s Laththi was recently wrapped up in the city. While the makers of the film a few weeks ago, announced that the film will release on August 11, sources in the tinseltown say that the team is looking at a new date to release the movie. “The shoot was wrapped up only recently.

However, there is a montage song to be shot which will be done in August. Apart from the shoot, the film involves a lot of CG portions. Taking all these into consideration, Laththi makers are now aiming for a September release,” the sources added.

When asked if the team is looking for a specific date, the sources replied, “It could possibly be on September 15. Laththi might lock horns with Silambarasan’s Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. An official announcement will be made by producers soon.”

Directed by A Vinothkumar, Laththi has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Balasubramaniem. Stunts are choreographed by Peter Hein.

