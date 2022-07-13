Sathyaraj, Jai play crucial roles in Nayanthara 75

CHENNAI: Work on actress Nayanthara’s 75th film, which is being tentatively referred to as Lady Superstar 75, began with a simple pooja in Chennai on Tuesday. The film has veteran actor Sathyaraj and Jai in important roles.

The film, being produced by ZEE Studios, Trident Arts and Naad Studios, is being directed by debutant Nilesh Krishnaa an erstwhile assistant of director Shankar.

“The fact that actress Nayanthara will be leading this project as its protagonist feels very surreal. Sathyaraj sir, Jai and Redin Kingsley are also part of our project.As this is her 75th film, I’m deeply committed to delivering a film that is worthy of the trust and confidence she has in us. A large volume of what I’ve learnt about filmmaking comes from director Shanker, my guru, alma mater, and mentor. My sincere salutations to him, as we gear up to walk the talk and commence shooting, soon,” says Nilesh.

Nayanthara 75 boasts of an impressive technicians’ list. Cinematography will be by Dinesh Krishnan and art direction will be by Jacki while the film’s editing will be by Praveen Antony.